The Newton County School District has approved an operational budget of $10.9 million for the 2020-2021 budget year.

The district is forecasting $12.99 million in revenues with $3.3 million coming from local sources, $9.67 million in state sources and $14,000 from federal sources.

The excess revenue will go toward financing of bond issues and other loans for a total of $2.08 million, leaving the district with a slight decline in its general fund budget of about $27,000.

Business manager Cay Clark said they did not change the amount they are requesting from the Newton County Board of Supervisors.

“We requested the same dollar amount as last year for our operational millage. We are calculating the value of a mill to be greater this year, so the millage should go down from last year. This will lower the millage rate for the taxpayers this year.” Clark said.

In other business, the school board conducted a more than two hour executive session that included three different “parent to address school board” items. No action was apparently taken at this time.