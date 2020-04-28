Coupons come to Appeal

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
Tue, 04/28/2020 - 9:00pm

The Newton County Appeal is pleased to announce that it will begin inserting coupons in the each weekly edition beginning today.

The Retail Me Not coupon package will appear in each edition, which is published each Wednesday. These packets will include many national coupoons that can be used at area stores.

“This is something we have been working on for several years, and we are happy to be able to partner with them to bring those coupons to you,” said Newton County Appeal publisher Brent Maze. “We know that many of our readers are interested in couponing, and we are happy that we can help you with this.”

Copies of the Appeal may be purchased at each office, 105 Main St. in Union and 124 N. Main St. in Newton. Other newsstands can be found by logging on to https://www.newtoncountyappeal.com/rack-locations.

Obituaries

Virginia Beck Costilow
Graveside services for Mrs. Virginia Beck Costilow were held 11 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2020 at... READ MORE
Alma Lorene Miles
Carolyn Walker McGuffee
Burma Fay Boler Driskell
George Neal Tadlock
Mary Doris Purvis

Social

Recognizing our lab professionals
Of the healthcare workers, doctors, nurses, and therapists receive the most publicity.
Turning tricks into a channel
