Reports are circulating that former state representative Ashley Henley has been pronounced dead as of Sunday, June 13. The cause of death is still unconfirmed, but reports from the District Attorney’s office and other lawmakers indicate foul play was involved.

The North Mississippi Herald reported that Assistant District Attorney Steve Jubera said officers were on scene around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday. Information gathered there indicated that Henley was outside cutting grass when she was murdered.

Henley served as member of the Mississippi House of Representatives from 2016 until she left office in January of 2020. She represented House District 40 in DeSoto County until she lost the 2019 General Election to current Rep. Hester Jackson-McCray (D) by a mere 14 votes.

Henley was currently working as a Legislative Fellow for the Mississippi Center for Public Policy.

“I was shocked and deeply saddened to hear this awful news,” said Douglas Carswell, the President and CEO of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy.

“Ashley worked with us at the Mississippi Center for Public Policy as our Legislative Fellow, helping to review legislation during this year’s session. Her experience as a lawmaker, passion for better public policy, and deep commitment to Mississippi shone through all that she did. She was a deeply principled and compassionate fighter for liberty and freedom. She was highly respected by her co-workers, all of whom are praying for her and her loved ones in this moment of tremendous difficulty.”

Representative Steve Hopkins was the first to insinuate foul play regarding Henley’s death. He took to Facebook on Monday saying that she had been murdered on Sunday. Hopkins has since taken the post down.

Hopkins added that she had been looking into the murder of her sister-in-law, Michelle Henley, who had been killed in a house in Water Valley at Christmas. He told Y’all Politics that Henley had been cutting the grass of the same property on Sunday when she was found dead due to an alleged gunshot wound.

Speaker of the House Philip Gunn sent a message to lawmakers regarding the reports early Monday afternoon.

“We are all shocked and saddened by this news. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ashley’s family and friends,” said Speaker Gunn.

Y’all Politics reached out to the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department to confirm the facts of Henley’s death but have not received a response. This story will be updated if more information is received.