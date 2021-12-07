The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department released a composite sketch of the suspect in the June 17 incident of someone impersonating a law enforcement officer. The sketch was done by a forensic artist with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Quantico, Va.

According to Sheriff Clint Walker shortly after the incident, at approximately 9:45 p.m. on June 17, a 16-year-old female motorist was pulled over on Highway 35, just north of the Carroll County Recreational Park in North Carrollton, by a man who appeared to be a law enforcement officer. The man was driving a white Crown Victoria with a spotlight on the driver’s side and lights in the front grill.

The man had the girl exit her vehicle and blow into a portable breathalyzer. When the girl called her father for insurance information, the man allegedly became nervous and left in his vehicle, turning around and heading north on Highway 35.

The man was described as approximately 5’10” tall, weighing around 230 pounds, and approximately 40-50 years old. He was wearing khaki pants and a grey polo-style shirt with white lettering on the side. He was carrying an automatic handgun in a holster worn on his left side. He was described as “unkempt,” with a scraggly beard and a large flat nose.

The suspect was driving a light color Ford Crown Victoria.

If you have any information, please contact Sheriff Clint Walker at 662-310-7233, Mark Steed with the MS Bureau of Investigation, Troop D at 662-477-1806, Carroll County Emergency Operation Center at 662-237-9283, or your local FBI Office.