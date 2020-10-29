David Burt joins Great Southern Bank as Vice President, according to Meridian President Von Burt.

Burt, a native of Newton, is a graduate of Newton County Academy in Decatur. He earned an associate degree in Business Administration from East Central Community College in Decatur, a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Hannibal-La Grange College in Hannibal, Mo., and a MBA from MSU in Meridian. He is also a graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking in Oxford, Miss. and Graduate School of Banking in Baton Rouge, La. Burt began his financial career at Bank Plus in 2004, with the last ten years being with Bank First, formerly known as Newton County Bank. Over the past 16 years, he has served in the role of Teller, CSR, Loan Assistant, Lender, Branch Manager and Vice President.

Burt currently serves as a board member for the MSU Extension Service and the secretary for the Newton Lion’s Club. He has previously served as a past president on the Newton Chamber of Commerce and as a Councilman At-Large for the Mississippi Young Bankers Association.

Burt and his wife, Jessica, have three children: Taylor, Parker and Ellis. They are members of Clarke-Venable Baptist Church, where he serves as a deacon.

Great Southern Bank, originally founded in 1902 as Bank of Quitman, holds assets totaling over $300 million and has over 105 employees that operate 12 retail banking locations in Meridian, Decatur, Quitman, Enterprise, Waynesboro and Hattiesburg.