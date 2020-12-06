COVID or no COVID, I have company coming tomorrow. One of my daughters said, “My children have not seen their Mamaw in almost a year—we are coming to see her.” They just live down in South Mississippi. We keep in such close contact by phone, Messenger, and Facebook, that I had not really realized it had been so long. But I am looking forward so much to seeing them in person, though we will only be giving and receiving air hugs.

by L. Agnes Russell

There is Company coming soon that we all should be planning to receive. Read what Jesus said about this event in Matthew 16:27. For the Son of Man is going to come with His angels in the glory of His Father, and then He will repay each person according to what He has done.”(ESV) This is only one of the many references to the Second Coming of Jesus Christ. When He left this world in the Ascension to sit at the right hand of His Father upon His throne, He entered into another phase of His priestly ministry, that of interceding for each of us believers.

His Second Coming was prophesied in the Old Testament, and He asserted the same truth also in the New Testament. The Old Testament prophets usually told of the results of His coming, but in Psalm 24 we see exhortation as to how the world is to welcome Him. Verses 7-9 exclaim, “Lift up your heads, O ye gates; and be ye lift up, ye everlasting doors, and the King of glory shall come in. Who is this King of glory? The LORD strong and mighty, the LORD mighty in battle… The LORD of hosts, He is the King of glory. Selah.”

The prophet Zechariah is more specific as He describes Christ’s Return to this earth, possibly in the near future: “And His feet shall stand in that day upon the mount of Olives, which is before Jerusalem on the east…And the LORD shall be king over all the earth: in that day shall there be one LORD, and His name one.” (Zechariah 14:4, 9)

As Jesus left His disciples, forty days after His resurrection, He told them that He was sending the Holy Spirit, which He called “the promise of the Father,” who would endure them each with power to witness and disciple the nations. “And He led them out as far as to Bethany, and He lifted up His hands, and blessed them. And it came to pass, while He blessed them, He was parted from them, and carried up into heaven.” (Luke 24:50-51) Acts 1:11 gives the words of two angels who spoke to the disciples as they gazed up at Him leaving them, “Ye men of Galilee, why stand ye gazing up into heaven? This same Jesus, which is taken up from you into heaven, shall so come in like manner as ye have seen Him go into heaven.”

Warning us not to be deceived, Jesus described His return to earth in Matthew 24 in this way, “So if they say to you, ‘Look, He is in the wilderness,’ do not go out. If they say, ‘Look, He is in the inner rooms,’ do not believe it. For as the lightning comes from the east and shines as far as the west, so will be the coming of the Son of Man.” (Matthew 24:26, 27)

Many prophecies, though they may seem specific, are difficult at the present time to decipher, even as we are getting into the time of their fulfillment. It was the same with the Old Testament prophecies, as the scholars during the time of Jesus who had studied and memorized those scriptures, because of their jealousy and pride, totally missed it when they saw it being fulfilled before their very eyes. To make it even more difficult for us, there are other predictions of latter-day events, many of which are frightening and none of which give us a timeline as to when they are to take place, though many modern scholars make charts with their ideas of such details.

The joy of anticipating the Return of the Lord Jesus Christ is mixed with a very natural apprehension concerning those other prophecies which foretell terrible events connected with the judgment and wrath of God upon a rebellious world. We need to consider promises such as found in Zephaniah 2:3, “Seek the LORD, all you humble of the land, who do His just commands; seek righteousness; seek humility; perhaps you may be hidden on the day of the anger of the LORD.”

Christ Himself tells us in Matthew 25 in the parable of the ten virgins who were awaiting the return of the bridegroom to come get his bride. Five had made themselves ready, and had plenty oil in their lamps, while five had not done so and were not allowed into the wedding when he came. He admonished the disciples, and us, in Luke 21:36, “Watch ye therefore, and pray always, that ye may be accounted worthy to escape all these things that shall come to pass, and to stand before the Son of man.”

We may ask, “Then what is to be my response at the thought of His coming— joyful anticipation or fear?” For the believers in Jesus Christ, for those who have recognized that they are sinners, who have repented and believed on the Lord Jesus Christ, and who have truly made Him Lord of their lives, there are other scriptures that will assure us of His loving care in these last days. The Holy Spirit, who is given to every believer, leads us into all truth (John 16:13), and He can comfort us as we read verses that were given to comfort those first Christians many years ago.

Speaking of joyful anticipation, here is a good verse, “Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love His appearing.” (II Timothy 4:8) So we are to love the idea of Jesus coming back. Jude 20, 21 tells us what else we can do to make ourselves ready. “But ye, beloved, building up yourselves on your most holy faith, praying in the Holy Ghost, keep yourselves in the love of God, looking for the mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ unto eternal life.” In verse 25, Paul even goes on to give much needed assurance, “Now unto Him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of His glory with exceeding joy…”

You may remember His promise recorded in John 14:2 of mansions He is preparing for us, followed by verse 3, “…I will come again and receive you unto Myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.” We must respond then with words from Revelation 22:20, Even so, come, Lord Jesus!”

Live for Jesus! He’s Coming Soon! You may contact me at lagnesrussell@gmail.com.