Learning of the new female representative for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes on the campus of East Central Community College, I called for an interview, which I thoroughly enjoyed a few days ago. Mrs. Erica Williams, newly married (three weeks!) to Nathan Williams of Union, graciously shared her testimony with me for this article.

Born June 26, 1997, in Florence, Alabama, to Eric and Robin Watkins Vaughn, Erica has three siblings: a sister, Candace Gist, of Florence, Alabama, and two brothers, Ryan Vaughn, living in New Jersey, and Rory Vaughn, of Florida. Erica’s father, who led a rough life for most of Erica’s young life, is now a carpenter. Her mother has worked as a nurse, with her present situation having been very difficult—a nursing home with several Covid patients.

Erica remembers her childhood as being a good one, as she spent a lot of time with her maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Greg Tyon. She enjoyed a normal education, attending school in Florence, North Alabama, from kindergarten through graduation in 2015 from Wilson High School, where she played softball and cheered.

Erica recalls attending Underwood Baptist Church “every time the doors were open.” She said she was saved and baptized at about twelve or thirteen years old, was involved in youth group, and went on trips. She made good grades and was a member of the Christian Student Impact group.

However, things started moving downhill in young Erica’s life at the age of thirteen, with her starting to smoke marijuana when she was fifteen. She confessed, concerning the use of drugs, “There’s nothing I haven’t done.” She tells how it happened, saying, “It happened so incredibly fast. Marijuana, then two weeks later, totally strung out. My reputation completely ruined.” This was her life from fifteen through the age of eighteen.

She remembered feeling “so accepted by the people I was using with.” But she added, “I was really destroying my relationship with my whole family. My sister [seven years older] was embarrassed. Mom stopped questioning me, not wanting me to get mad at her, and just wanted me to come home safe. She stayed up at night until I got in.”

Evidently, the Lord protected her, as she told of so many situations from which she could have been killed—car wrecks, overdoses, fights with females, etc. There was “a lot of violence and trauma.” With much anxiety and depression, she came to realize how much she needed help. She says, “I ended up at the Journey, a detox center and mental health facility.”

After evaluation, they sent her to the Home of Grace for Women in Eight Mile, Alabama, which is not affiliated with the Homes of Grace in South Mississippi. This rehabilitation center was begun by Mrs. Doris Littleton, now 93, who started Home of Grace for Women in her home almost fifty years ago. It expanded, and with the power of God and generous donors, the home has helped over 25,000 women through the years to be restored to their families, their children, their educations and careers, through development of vibrant relationships with God.

A very intensive twelve-week program, the daily schedule includes classes all day, a chapel service every night, and being taken to a different church every Sunday morning. There are two dorm houses, with the second one being for pregnant women and babies! Each woman has a session with a counselor each week. There are classes on subjects such as Anger Management, Boundaries, Parenting, Recovery, the Twelve-Step Program, and a Survivor’s class.

Erica declares, “It was God’s hand—to be sent to a faith-based place where I learned to depend on the power of the Holy Spirit for deliverance from my addictions.” Staying an extra 21 months after graduation, she even served as a “house mother” to other women before leaving the home to move to Meridian to help Ty and Hillary Ford, whom she had met through the Home of Grace. In October 2017, they had asked her to come help host an FCA Sports Camp, with the Meridian Community College Softball Team. Erica testified, “I left that camp and I knew that was my calling from God.”

Saying nothing, she went back to Mobile, prayed, “Lord, this is impossible, but I’m laying this at Your altar.” A week later, Hillary, whom Erica calls her mentor, called and said, “We believe God wants you to help us.” Erica had been doing some CNA work, so, having a little savings, she rented the basement apartment of Mr. Ford’s grandmother, got a CNA job in Meridian, and moved there January 1, 2018 She said, “God has always provided.,”

FCA workers are not salaried, so she had to raise her own support. At one donor dinner in the Old Farm Beef House in Meridian, a woman who played piano for Hopewell Baptist Church in Little Rock, took note of Erica, and asked about her. Learning she was available, she managed to get Erica together with Nathan Williams, the young music director at her church, in October of 2020. They were just married this February 13, 2021.

Nathan is the son of Robin and Tammy Williams of Union. He has one brother, Michel, married to Jody, with one child, Lamar, two in June and another due in July. Besides serving as the music director at Hopewell for seven years, Nathan is the Director of Transportation and Security of the Union School District. The two lovebirds traveled to Maggie Valley, North Carolina, the day before the ice storm hit here, for their honeymoon.

As to her marriage, Erica exclaimed, “It has been fantastic, and God’s hand has been all over it!”

She continued, “God has restored every family relationship I have to its fullest, and it’s fantastic!” She and her sister are closer than they have ever been.

Last Spring, Jonathan Fulcher, who had been over this FCA area, moved to serve in the Oxford and Ole Miss area. Bro. Scott Engle replaced him here as the FCA Area Director of the nine East Central Mississippi counties. Erica became the Female Representative August 1, of 2020, for the ECCC FCA. She covers Newton County schools, Newton City schools, Newton Academy, Union School District, and East Central Community College, where she is in her office Monday through Friday. She says, “It is hard to get into schools now. We do have an open door at Union and EC.”

They host team “camps,” with individual sports teams coming to Camp Meridale in Causeyville all through the year. “Courts of Faith” was held March 10 at EC, with all of EC’s sports teams attending. They enjoyed worship, a guest speaker, and students’ testimonies, resulting in 25 student responses of salvation and rededication!

Erica is thankful she has been “sober for five years now.” It was wonderful to see how our Father has cared for this young lady, even when she strayed away, protecting her, seeing her heart, and leading her to become the woman of God she is now!

Live for Jesus! He's coming soon!