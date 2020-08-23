They were burning Bibles in Portland the other night. What does that have to do with racism? God sent Jesus to die for the sins of the whole world, for every race. He even said in His Word that we are all of “one blood.”(Acts 17:26) People are not rioting and burning for the sake of a minority race. They are just doing evil in rebellion against God and the country He founded here.

We are not to succumb to this rebellion, this “revolution,” which is so like the French Revolution many years ago. Whereas the American Revolution preserved Christianity in this country, France became atheistic and Godless. They chose to follow leaders who killed and destroyed, but America followed those who preached God’s Word. America’s founders even made provision in the country’s documents for dismantling the evils of slavery, which had been practiced in the entire world for millennia.

L. Agnes Russell

With the Civil War, the deadliest war America has seen yet, freedom was finally delivered to the slave population through the leadership of Abraham Lincoln, a Republican president. The 1964 Civil Rights Act, which could not have been passed but for the votes of Republicans, provided laws giving justice to these oppressed Americans; however, in many cases, these freedoms have been made ineffective by the implementation of a government-run welfare society, kept in place by the Democratic Party. (By the way, I learned that a 74-day filibuster by the Democrats in 1964 almost kept the Civil Rights Act from passing.)

Leaving the racist idea, no longer the cause of our country’s problems, we turn to the truth, which is that there are evil people who have been in the process of dividing our population and overturning our free society and governmental safeguards for a hundred years. All they want is raw power. Unfortunately, there are naïve and unlearned people in America who do not understand that there will be no advantage for anyone if America is destroyed. It’s like the Ravi Zacharias quote about sin: “Sin will take you farther than you want to go, keep you longer than you want to stay, and cost you more than you want to pay.”

I just read an article, first published fifty years ago, in this month’s Reader’s Digest. A teenager stowed away in the wheel compartment of a jet to come here from Communist Cuba. He survived the tortuous trip, having left home and family behind, and enjoyed a full, rich life here. Someone said on Facebook, “If socialism is so great, why is it that caravans are coming to America from all over the world through Mexico, instead of traveling south to Venezuela” Also, Christians in other countries are being persecuted, attacked and massacred daily. Do we want our religious rights and freedom taken away in America?

Some might say it is going to come anyway. It’s the “last days,” why fight it? etc. But is that really God’s will? We need to conquer the evil in America before Jesus comes. His Bride, the Church, in America must become “without spot or wrinkle.” For one thing, we need to do whatever is necessary to cleanse this land of the curse on it from the abomination of abortion. The Israelites were guilty before God of giving thousands of their babies into the fiery arms of idols, whereas Americans have murdered over 60 million of our babies through legal abortion. God did not leave His people in their sin, as He will not leave us. Yes, He brought judgment upon Israel, but He also sent deliverers (See Book of Judges).

His Word tells us to repent and pray, turn from our wicked ways, and He will heal our land. (II Chronicles 7:14) Some would ask, “From what do we need to repent?” The Israelites had been taken out of slavery and through the wilderness to a land flowing with milk and honey. They were then given victory over the enemy to take over the land He had given them, yet they wanted to live Harry Potter’s life, full of “special knowledge” and sensual experiences. They followed after the ungodly, sexually immoral lives of the heathens in that land.

America was set here to be a light to the world and we have failed in many ways. There are other abominations that must be dealt with. But there is also a Harvest to be gathered, and I believe America is still in God’s plan to be used to bring in the last-days harvest of souls before the coming of the Lord.

This morning one verse in particular stood out to me: “Do not be overcome with evil, but overcome evil with good.” (Romans 12:21) We’re told in I Timothy 2:2 to pray for our leaders, “for kings, and for all that are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty.” Some say we are at war with a nation that is sending diseases, rather than shooting bullets. Perhaps that is so. But the real war seems to be a war within.

There are “two Americas,” Dinesh D’Souza said in his book The United States of Socialism. He spoke of the great division of our people, so much so that the two political parties are way beyond having any capacity to compromise and do any governmental business. The ideologies of these parties are so far apart as to be almost beyond comprehension to those of us who have lived many years in America.

What are we to do? I asked someone what he would tell people to do if he were given the chance, and he said, “Tell them to register to vote and vote!” I would agree, and we must be educated as to the party platforms. Do not vote for personalities, but consider the ideologies those parties consider paramount in importance.

The Republican Party stands for traditional family values and constitutional rights to be upheld, whereas the Democrat Party actually booed the idea of God at one of their recent national conventions. They are for values diametrically opposed to godliness and biblical standards of life and behavior. Mayors and governors of cities and states give orders to their police forces to “stand down.” These Democrats have turned to the left so far that they are willing to stand aside and watch as their cities burn and their citizens suffer.

Do we want this to continue? If not, we must pray, even fast and pray, for our government, President Trump, and Attorney General Barr as they combat these evils. Pray that righteousness would reign, that evil would be exposed. Tell evil spirits, “Not on my watch! Shut up and leave, in Jesus’ name!” We must trust God and be active in partnership with Him. He “hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus.” So let us pray in faith from a position of heavenly authority in Him, believing God for His Kingdom to come and His will to be done, even as we say, “Come, Lord Jesus!”

Live for Jesus! He’s coming soon!

You may contact me at lagnesrussell@gmail.com or 601-635-3282.