Decatur Family Medical, a Rural Health Clinic which is part of Rush Health Systems, has been recognized as one of the top rural primary care practices in the United States according to the 2021 Lilypad Awards, the first and only ranking program for our nation’s nearly 4,600+ Rural Health Clinics. The Lilypad Awards recognize the Rural Health Clinics that outperform their rural primary care practice peers in terms of efficiency and operational excellence.

“The team of caregivers at Decatur Family Medical are dedicated to their community and always striving to provide quality patient care,” said Sharon Turcotte, Director of Primary Care Clinics at Rush Health Systems. “I am proud of the wonderful staff who made this achievement possible through their dedication, compassion and strong team work.”

Utilizing data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid program to calculate rural-relevant metrics across five domains, the Lilypad Awards provide a comprehensive and objective assessment of rural health clinic performance. The Lilypad Awards evaluate both provider-based (hospital-owned) or independent practices to produce a comprehensive ranking system for every Rural Health Clinic in the nation. The Top Five organizations in each of five geographic regions have earned the 2021 Lilypad Award Top Clinic recognition.

“It is very humbling to be named among the best in the nation,” said Cecile Wallace, Manager of Decatur Family Medical. “Our goal is to always provide the best possible care to the people of Newton County, and I think this award shows that our team goes above and beyond for our community.”