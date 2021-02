The students were able to perform their play shortly after the stage was renovated. From left: Houston Hill as Peter Pan, Jasmine Fernandez as Wendy and Paetyn Johnson as Smee. Submitted Photo

NCHS teacher Jim Savell helping Damon Mapp rehearse on the newly renovated stage. Submitted photo

The drama students put on a play in December called, “Captain Hook’s very bad Christmas.” From left: Paetyn Johnson as Smee, Jasmine Fernandez as Wendy and Claysia Jim playing a pirate. Submitted photo