The 2020-21 Science Fair winners at Newton County Elementary School, representing the kindergarten, first grade, and second grade divisions include front row from left: Reagan Windham, first place-kindergarten; Connor Clanton, second place-kindergarten; Hank Addy, third place-kindergarten; and Bennett Hollingsworth, first place-first grade; back row from left: Lennix Hurst, second place-first grade; Kalleigh Harper Hollingsworth, first place-second grade; J. D. Savell, second place-second grade; Catherine Grace Collins, third place-second grade, with Jeb Addy and Jasa Maxwell (not pictured), honorable mention-second grade.



Submitted photo