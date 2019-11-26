PHOTO: Girl Scouts receive donation

By SUBMITTED PHOTO,
Tue, 11/26/2019 - 12:35pm

Decatur Girl Scouts we’re presented a check from the GFWC-MFWC Decatur Women’s Progressive Club! (L to R) Program leader, Lillian Coleman, scouts-Kara Dean and Jordyn Hill, and DWPC rep- Pam Keith.

 

