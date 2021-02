The Newton County Cougars won two out of three games this past week in the Division 5-4A Tournament. The Lady Cougars opened with a 58-21 win over Mendenhall before losing 52-43 to Quitman on Thursday in the tournament semifinals. Newton County then beat Northeast Jones 60-48 on Friday in the consolation game to finish third in the tournament. Newton County advances to the Class 4A So...