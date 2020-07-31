Seventeen students graduated in July from the 12-month cosmetology program at East Central Community College in Decatur.

Those graduates include Deena Scott Adkins of Union; Dakota Brown of Chunky; Ta’Erynea Culberson of McCool; Emily Daniel of Philadelphia; Allyson Dufour of Bailey; Precious-Aniya Floyd of Louisville; MaryDrew Hall of Meridian; Nakita Johnson of Newton ; Natalie Haiden Kirkland of Philadelphia; Marion Ming of Louisville; Meredith Reid of Union; Kelly Rosas of Forest; Makenzie Smith of Decatur; Anna-Grace Tingle of Philadelphia; Ariana Wells of Forest; MiKayla Wilcher of Carthage; and Anna Wooten of Carthage

ECCC’s cosmetology program prepares students to become licensed cosmetologists and has the approval of the Mississippi State Board of Education and the Mississippi Board of Cosmetology, along with the support and approval of beauty salon owners and operators throughout the state.