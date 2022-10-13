East Central Community College in Decatur has announced the members of its Warrior Corps student ambassador and recruitment team for the 2022-23 school year.

According to Dr. Marie Roberts, ECCC’s executive director for enrollment management, Warrior Corps is a highly selective and diverse group of current student leaders selected to represent East Central Community College before the public as official hosts and hostesses.

“Warrior Corps members play a vital role in the day-to-day happenings of enrollment initiatives as they are the current student voice, the recruiting perspective, and the bridge for meaningful conversations to take place with our future students about their unique goals and interests,” said Roberts. “These student ambassadors are excited about sharing their ECCC stories with others.”

Warrior Corps members have the opportunity to meet new and prospective students and their families through numerous orientation sessions and campus events, including preview days and campus tours, opening of school Welcome Week, and on-campus Commencement ceremonies. They also attend recruitment functions and serve as support staff for the Enrollment Management Division.

Students were selected through a three-phase process that included an application, an audition and interview, and ambassadorship. They earn college credit, receive priority advising and course registration and priority requests for on-campus housing, and are paired with professional and peer mentors, among other opportunities.

Members of the 2022-23 ECCC Warrior Corps include:

DeAndre Broach of Hickory, a freshman pre-nursing major and graduate of Newton County High School.

Nahriah Brown of Decatur, a sophomore computer science major and graduate of Newton County High School.

Kaitlyn Jackson of Little Rock, a freshman pre-medicine major and graduate of Newton County High School.

Alanna McKee of Union, a freshman surgical technology major and graduate of Newton County Academy.

Annsley McMahan of Little Rock, a sophomore clinical counseling major and a homeschool graduate.

Eli Rigdon of Little Rock, a freshman physical therapy major and graduate of Union High School.

Madeline Shinn of Hickory, a freshman pre-dental major and graduate of Newton County High School.

Reagan Tolbird of Hickory, a sophomore pre-medicine/audiologist major and graduate of Newton County High School.