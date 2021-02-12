East Central Community College Director of Bands Zach Langley has announced audition and workshop dates.

Auditions for instrumental and percussion positions will be completed at local high schools during February. Special audition dates are available upon request.

Those interested in audition for Drum Major should attend the workshop on Monday, March 29, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Vickers Fine Arts Center Auditorium. Auditions will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, in the Vickers Fine Arts Center Band Hall.

Workshops for those interested in auditioning for the Centralettes Dance Line will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, April 6 and 8, and from 4 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13 in the South Campus Gym. Auditions will be held beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, in the Brackeen-Wood Gym.

Color Guard workshops are scheduled from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, April 6 and 8, in the South Campus Gym. Auditions begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, in Brackeen Wood Gym.

All workshops and auditions are on the main campus in Decatur. The workshops prior to auditions will include instruction on all materials necessary to audition.

For more information, email zlangley@eccc.edu.