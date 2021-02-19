East Central Community College will hold its annual Black History Month program Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, during a virtual presentation on Facebook Live. Activities begin at 6:30 p.m. and can be viewed at facebook.com/ecgospelchoir.

Marcus Mann, a Carthage pastor and ECCC alumnus, will serve as guest speaker.

The ECCC Gospel Choir sponsors the Black History Program and will also perform. Mrs. Brenda Johnson serves as gospel choir sponsor.

For more information, contact Johnson at 601-635-2111 or email levar.robinson@eccc.edu.