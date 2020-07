Sebastopol graduate Brodie Denson gets his Student ID card made while attending one of East Central Community College’s special Orientation sessions held in July. East Central Community College is holding Orientation sessions for new students in July on the campus in Decatur. New freshman and transfer students are coming to campus on designated dates to have their student IDs made, pick up parking decals, and receive Orientation packets, while wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Above: Newton graduate Beanna Aguilar sits for her Student ID photo while attending one of East Central Community College’s special Orientation sessions Newton’s Diavion Croft (left) checks in as he prepares to complete one of ECCC’s special Orientation sessions.