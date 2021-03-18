The East Central Community College Art Department will host its annual Student Art Exhibition beginning Tuesday, April 6, in the lobby of the Vickers Fine Arts Center on the Decatur campus. The exhibition will feature drawings, paintings, sculptures, and designs produced by ECCC students during the 2020-2021 college year.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no opening reception, but patrons may view the display between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. until noon on Fridays. The exhibition will be on display until Friday, April 16.

The show will be juried, and a list of the winners will be posted in Vickers Lobby. Students whose work is featured and their respective hometowns include: Kendra Allen, Anson Dearing, Aza Burton, Lake Hall, and Hailey Hardy, all of Philadelphia; Shelby Bates, Conehatta; Montana Butler and Madison Hancock, both of Union; Ashton Massey and Maggie Nowell, both of Decatur; Leslie Phillipson, Lake; Bailey Wood, Louisville; Tyteanna Wragg and Erica Goodman, both of Newton; Haley Franklin, Morton; Isabella Brescia and Karienna Thomas, both of Choctaw; and Emily King, Starkville.

For more information, contact Jeffrey Hodges, art instructor, at jhodges@eccc.edu or 601-635-6229.