Six new inductees will join the East Central Community College Student Hall of Fame during the annual Awards Ceremony scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday, April 22, in Huff Auditorium on the Decatur campus.

Various academic, career, technical, healthcare and other special awards will also be presented during the special program April 22. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance for the Awards Ceremony will be limited to students, faculty and staff, and invited family members. The entire ceremony can be viewed via live stream on the Black Channel at www.eccclive.com.

Hall of Fame inductees for 2021 and their respective hometowns and high schools include Connor Boggan of Hickory and Newton County High School; Sarah Burns of Carthage and Leake Central High School; Malina Mangrum of Philadelphia and Leake Academy; Nina Maria Miles of Sebastopol and Sebastopol Attendance Center; Brian Pace of Collinsville and Neshoba Central High School; and Ansley Rigby of Union and Union High School.

Selection to the Hall of Fame is considered the highest honor a student can receive at the college. Among the criteria used by those selecting Hall of Fame recipients are exemplary character, superior scholarship, worthy leadership, and contributions to the betterment of East Central Community College.

“East Central Community College is known for its outstanding students, so to be selected as one of the top six students and to be inducted into the Student Hall of Fame is truly an exceptional honor and a title they will carry for their lifetime,” said ECCC President Dr. Brent Gregory. “These six students embody what it means to be an ECCC student with character, leadership, and scholarship.”

Boggan, a business administration major, is a member of Phi Theta Kappa honor society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, DECA finance and business major organization, President’s Council, and founding member of both Men of Dignity and Cru, also known as Campus Crusade for Christ.

Those nominating him wrote, “Connor exhibits East Central’s excellence with class in everything he does. He shows leadership skills in all situations. He displays integrity and intelligence in all circumstances. He cares for people and takes pride in his studies and actions. He has all the characteristic of our future governor. Connor truly wants to be the hands and feet of Jesus while he is on this Earth.”

Burns, a psychology major, is president of the Baptist Student Union, vice president of the Student Body Association, president of the President’s Council, and member of Warrior Corps and Phi Theta Kappa honor society.

Her nominators wrote, “‘Sarah is an outstanding student. Not only does she constantly pursue succeeding academically, she also helps her peers in any way that she can. Sarah constantly tries to spread the love of Jesus Christ on this campus which I believe has led her to leave a mark on this campus worthy of being in the Hall of Fame.”

Mangrum, a speech-language pathology major, is a member of Phi Theta Kappa honor society, Baptist Student Union, EC Students for Life, Sigma Sigma Mu Tau medical organization, and the EC Encore Players dramatics club.

Her nominators wrote, “Malina is a student who has it all and is one of the most intelligent students on campus. She has been exemplary with her contributions as an East Central Warrior representing the character, morals, and academic standards we hope for all our students to possess. She is a student who could have gone anywhere and chose to attend ECCC.

She is so incredibly brilliant, kind, humble, and respectful.”

Miles, an engineering major, is president of Alpha Alpha Epsilon engineering society, and member of Phi Theta Kappa honor society, President’s Council, Baptist Student Union, EC Students for Life, and Cru, also know as Campus Crusade for Christ.

Her nominators wrote, “Nina is driven to a higher level of excellence. She is well-grounded in her faith; academically astute; and a perfect representation of what we want in an East Central Community College student and scholar. Nina is smart, kind, and very deserving of Hall of Fame. Multitasking all of her duties would be difficult for some, but she handles it well. This comes from her strong work ethic. She is respectful, kind, and always smiling.”

Pace, a business-marketing major, is president of Phi Theta Kappa honor society, and a member of Phi Beta Lambda business education organization, President’s Council, Warrior Corps, and Men of Dignity.

His nominators wrote, “This young man is in the top 1% of all students I have ever known. He will go far in life. He has impeccable Christian character and is a humble person. He truly is a young man who everyone wishes their child would emulate. He is a “servant” leader who has made a positive impact on the student body of ECCC. He is the epitome of an ECCC Hall of Fame student.”

Rigby, a pre-dental major, is captain of the Cheerleading Squad, treasurer of the Student Body Association, president of Sigma Sigma Mu Tau medical organization, and member of Phi Theta Kappa honor society, Warrior Corps, President’s Council, Baptist Student Union, and Wo-He-Lo yearbook staff.

Her nominators wrote, “Ansley has shown great school spirit and has had academic success throughout her time here at East Central. She is an ideal student. She is kind, respectful, intelligent, reserved, and finds humor is most everything. She is hard-working, and shows up for every event. She is the kind of student who you wish every student could be like.”

In addition to being honored at Awards Day on April 22, photos of the six new inductees will hang in the Hall of Fame Collection in the lobby of Huff Auditorium.