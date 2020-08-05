The Workforce Development Center at East Central Community College in Decatur is offering several short-term training courses through the new ReSkillMS program.

The training being offered through December is intended to put Mississippians who lost their jobs or were displaced due to COVID-19 back to work.

Financial aid is available to qualified applicants.

Through ReSkillMS, ECCC is offering short-term training on the main campus in Decatur and at the Louisville Career Advancement Center and Louisville Career and Technology Center in Louisville, at the Integrated Technologies Center in Choctaw, and at the Philadelphia/Neshoba Career-Technical Center and Old U.S. Motors Building in Philadelphia.

Training includes: certified nursing assistant, basic welding, advanced welding, industrial maintenance, manufacturing skills-basic, forklift operation, machine shop, and construction trades.

For more information, contact the ECCC Workforce Development Center at 601-635-6429 complete and submit the form located at www.eccc.edu/reskillms.

ReSkillMS was recently announced by Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves to help individuals who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to find jobs and to support employers who want to hire and train new employees on the job. Funds to support the program come from the federal CARES Act.