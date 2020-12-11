East Central Community College graduates Dylan Barnett and Kailee Swindle are recipients of the Halbrook Award, presented annually to student-athletes at Mississippi’s public, private, two-and four-year postsecondary institutions.

The David M. Halbrook Certificate for Academic Achievement Among Athletes recognizes the efforts of individual student-athletes who excel in academics, leadership, and service. The awards were presented at the annual Mississippi Association of Colleges and Universities (MAC) business meeting held in an online platform.

Barnett, who prepped at Newton County High School in Decatur, was on the ECCC men’s tennis team in 2019 and 2020. He was Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) Academic All-State as a freshman and Distinguished All-State as a sophomore, and National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-Academic Third Team as a freshman and First Team as a sophomore.

Swindle, who prepped at Presbyterian Christian School in Hattiesburg, was a member of the Lady Warrior softball team. She was MACJC Academic All-State as a freshman and Distinguished All-State as a sophomore, and NJCAA All-Academic Third Team as a freshman and Second Team as a sophomore.

The awards are usually presented during the annual MAC Conference, which brings together attendees from across the state serving in postsecondary institutions in roles including presidents and chancellors, chief academic officers, chief student affairs officers, chief financial officers, admissions officers, institutional effectiveness officers, faculty, and administrators. Due to COVID-19, the MAC Conference was not held this year.

University of Mississippi Chancellor Dr. Glenn Boyce, who served as the 2019-2020 president of the MAC Board of Directors, presented the awards.

The Halbrook Award for Academic Achievement Among Athletes was established in 1984 as a result of the passage of House Concurrent Resolution No. 88. The awards program is made possible through endowments from former Rep. David M. Halbrook of Belzoni and his brothers, John C. and James G. Halbrook of Belzoni and J.A. Halbrook of Beaumont, Texas, in honor of their parents, John C. and Ernestine McCall Halbrook.