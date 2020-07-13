East Central Community College head softball coach Leigh White has announced the hiring of former Lady Warrior standout Mahalia Gibson as assistant softball coach.

The Philadelphia native brings impressive credentials as a player to the Lady Warrior team.

“We are thrilled to have Mahalia Gibson join our softball program at East Central Community College,” said White. “Not only was she an extremely talented softball player on the field, but she is a high-character individual who fits perfectly into our team philosophy to positively impact our young ladies as players and as individuals.”

Gibson starred for two seasons at ECCC, where she helped lead the Lady Warriors to a 48-14 record and to the championship game of the 2015 National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Softball National Championship tournament.