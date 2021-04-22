OXFORD -- Chloe Warren, of Union, Mississippi, was among the more than 200 University of Mississippi students to be honored among the 2020-21 class of Who's Who at the University of Mississippi.

The honorees were recognized for their achievements on Friday, April 9, at The Pavilion at Ole Miss.

"I am extremely proud of this impressive group of students," said Brent Marsh, assistant vice chancellor for student affairs and dean of students. "As a university, we're only as strong as our students. Based on this incredible group of student leaders, we are very strong, indeed. I'm so pleased to recognize these students with the Who's Who honor."

Who's Who Among Students at the University of Mississippi is a respected honor for students who excel academically and demonstrate leadership and community service on and off campus.

