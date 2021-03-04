DURANGO, CO. -- Emerson Billy, of Conehatta, Miss., graduated from Fort Lewis College in Dec. 2020. Billy graduated with a degree(s) in Accounting.

Nearly 200 Skyhawks graduated from Fort Lewis College in a virtual commencement on Dec. 4, 2020.

The ceremony premiered online, featuring videos of graduates moving their tassels as their names were read by faculty from their departments. Each speaker lauded students for their accomplishments and intellectual growth during their time at FLC, especially this fall under unique circumstances as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. President Tom Stritikus and Provost Cheryl Nixon shared remarks, and Dugald Owen, professor of Philosophy and Alice Admire Outstanding Teacher Award recipient, gave the commencement address.

Graduates in the 2020 Virtual Winter Commencement ceremony received Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, and Master of Arts in Education degrees, as well as certificates in Pre-Health, Geographic Information System, and Digital Marketing.

