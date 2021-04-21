Registration is open for students interested in attending East Central Community College’s accelerated three-week Maymester term or one of four online and on-campus Summer terms.

“The various summer terms are great opportunities for current students who might need to catch up or for university students who are home for the summer,” said ECCC’s Vice President for Student Services Dr. Randall Lee. “The Maymester term is also a great opportunity for students to complete a class in just three weeks.”

The deadline to register for the Maymester term is Tuesday, May 11. Classes begin on May 11 and end on Friday, May 28. Courses offered include General Biology I & II with Lab, Anatomy and Physiology I with Lab, Physical Science Survey I with Lab, College Algebra, and Nutrition.

East Central is offering four different summer terms, including classes on the campus in Decatur and online classes.

The last day to register for the Summer On-Campus June Term is Wednesday, June 2. Classes begin on June 1 and end on Wednesday, June 30.

The last day to register for the Summer On-Campus July Term is Wednesday, July 7. Classes begin on July 6 and end on Friday, July 30.

The last day to register for the Summer Online June Term is Tuesday, June 1. Classes begin on June 1 and end on Friday, June 25.

Registration for the Summer Online Full-Term ends on Wednesday, June 2. Classes begin on June 1 and end on Friday, July 23.

Numerous classes are being offered during the four summer terms, including General Biology I & II with Lab, American History I & II, College Algebra, General Chemistry I & II with Lab, General Physics I & II with Lab, English Composition I & II, Physical Science I & II with Lab, Anatomy and Physiology I & II with Lab, Accounting I, World Literature I & II, Statistics, American Literature I & II, Human Growth and Development, Introduction to Business, Spanish I & II, General Psychology, and Public Speaking I, among many others.

Complete course listings for the Maymester and Summer 2021 terms are located under the myEC tab on the college’s website at www.eccc.edu.

In order to register, students must first complete the admissions process: complete and submit the Application for Admission located online; submit ACT or Accuplacer scores, which are used for placement in English and math; and submit high school or college transcripts. Transfer students must have all college transcripts on file before they can register for classes.

Students who have already satisfied all three steps in the admissions process will have received information from the ECCC Office of Admissions on how to log-in to myEC and how to register for classes.

Students who need assistance registering for classes should email registration@eccc.edu. Students who have questions about their admissions status or who need help in applying to attend ECCC should contact the Office of Admissions at sholling@eccc.edu or 601-635-6207.