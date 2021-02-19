The Mississippi State Treasury gives students, ages PreK through Grade 12, the opportunity to compete for $3,000 worth of Art Contest scholarships – and this year’s contest is officially open!

Awards will be given in four age categories (PreK-Grade 2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12), with the first-place finisher in each group receiving a $500 scholarship, second place receiving $250, and third place receiving $100.

The scholarships come in the form of a Mississippi Affordable College Savings (MACS) account, which is offered through your State Treasury.

For more information or to learn about all the applications, log on to Treasury.MS.gov/MACS.