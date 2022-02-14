The commemoration of the Burning of Quitman, Clarke County, Mississippi, will be honored at the annual Battle for Texas Hospital February 18-20 at Archusa Creek Water Park.

A familiar looking famous face will be gracing Clarke County with his presence. John T. Wayne, John Wayne’s grandson, will be at the Battle selling his books and autographing them as well. He will have all of his books on hand, True Grit Trail coffee mugs, hats and t-shirts available for purchase.

There is also a raffle for a limited - edition Kimber 11 1911 .45 caliber Gulf Coast Edition (Number 111 out of 228). Drawing will be held on February 20. Tickets are $2 each, 3 for $5, or 7 for $10. Must be 21 years old or older to win. Call 601-549-1969 to purchase your tickets now.

Friday

• 5 p.m. Annual dinner and dancing at Chefski’s Restaurant Friday night. The period band will be playing. Come join them for dining and dancing.

Saturday

• 9 a.m. - Memorial at the Courthouse and Confederate Cemetery Saturday morning

• 11 a.m. - Battle Queen Pageant - Miss Battle for the Texas Hospital will have several age divisions

• 11:30 a.m. – The Women’s Tea will be held at Archusa Lodge. This is free to the public. Come join us for light refreshments and a presentation.

• 2 p.m. - Re-enactment battle at Archusa Water Park

• 8 p.m. - Night firing of the cannon at Archusa Water Park

Sunday

• 2 p.m. - Re-enactment battle at Archusa Water Park

For more information call 601-549-1969, email battlefortexashospital@gmail.com, website at www.quitmanbattle.com or Facebook Battle for the Texas Hospital.

Other events will include a period doctor doing field surgery, memorials at the Courthouse and Confederate Cemetery, music by the Sawmill Bluegrass Band, Women’s Tea, camp dance, period blacksmith and sutlers, and food vendors.