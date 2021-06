The Newton Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening for Fail Me Not in downtown Newton.

On hand for the ribbon cutting were, from left, (Front Row) Brooklyn Bulter, Vernita Wash, Chafony Poole, Hayden Adkins, (second row) Samyia Sanders, Samaria Jones, Zipporah Chapman, Samone Jones, Kacie Johnson, Ayden Poole, Keoko Evans, Board Member, (Third Row) Board Member, Board Member, Charlene Evans, Dr. Kevin Carter, Cynthia Poole, Marquise Poole, Jazmine Evans, and Zoe Morgan. It is located at 118 North Main Street in Newton. Fail Me Not offers educational tutoring.