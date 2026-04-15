I was a victim once a long time ago of a scam, an elaborate story I received by phone, that caused me to lose a couple thousand dollars. I was told a grandson was in need, which was a lie. Fortunately, that experience taught me a lesson about that kind of fraud.

Yesterday, I learned another lesson. This was concerning my computer, which suddenly “froze up,” prompting me to take advantage of the offer on my screen to call “Microsoft,” for help. Therefore I called the number, and I can now use my computer. I am not sure just how bad my situation is yet, but I have been told I was hacked and my identity stolen. Some might say, “I would never be a victim of that.” I hope that is true. However, my experience has encouraged me to go public in order to help anyone else who might have a similar problem.

My first thought is that my God has never failed me, even when I have been less than astute and wise. Growing older has increased that problem, of course. Jesus said, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.” No matter how serious my problems are or become, He will help and/or deliver me, praise His name.

I reached out to our local law enforcement experts for advice and they were so kind and knowledgeable. Circuit Clerk Mike Butler commented, “I know it’s so easy. It happens to so many people.” Sheriff Joedy Pennington advised me to close out credit cards, bank account, etc., and inform any other entities with whom I have business. It takes time, but I am working on it.

Recently retired Decatur Chief of Police Clay Garvin sent me this, after I asked for his comments to help anyone reading this column. “Scammers pretending to be Microsoft employees are a common form of tech support fraud, where criminals contact people by phone, email, or pop-up messages claiming to represent Microsoft. They often warn victims about fake ‘security threats’ or viruses on their computers and pressure them into granting remote access or paying for unnecessary services. These scammers may sound convincing, using technical jargon and spoofed phone numbers to appear legitimate. In reality, Microsoft does not make unsolicited calls to fix your computer or ask for personal information. Falling for these scams can lead to financial loss, identity theft, or compromised devices, so it’s important to ignore unexpected tech support requests and verify any claims directly through official channels.” To verify, it would be a good idea, using your phone or another device, to find a number for Microsoft to see if it is the same number on the screen.

Still needing to enter a police report, I anticipate meeting our new Chief of Police, Jeff Nicholas. I just learned I can go to the City Hall to do that, as the police station personnel are often away taking care of police business. This is my first time to have to file a police report, but I guess there is always a first for everything. I am thankful for our police and other first responders!

To conclude, here is some really good advice from Mike Butler. “Down here in the South, we always were raised to trust people and believe people and treat people the right way. However, in our society today, we’ve got to put our guards up against people trying to take advantage of our kindness.”

People get ready! Jesus is coming soon! You may contact me at lagnesrussell@gmail.com or 601-635-3282.