Before opening a new business, especially in a volatile market, most experts would agree that having a sound business plan in place is the most important key to success.

Since February 2021, however, Kate Farmer, Bess Kelly and Hannah Smith, operators of The Farm Table, have been working out their business plan according to their own likes and those of their customers. The Farm Table is a unique concept that falls somewhere between a catering business and a restaurant - businesses that sisters Farmer and Kelly have years of experience in which pairs nicely with their sister-in-law Hannah Smith’s marketing background. Currently the trio operate The Farm Table from the Eighth Street back door entrance to the former Mexican restaurant in Decatur. The Farm Table features a menu that changes weekly based on Farmer’ and Kelly’s joint decision making and is ordered via the business’s Facebook page which is handled by Smith.

“I really don’t know where it (the concept) came from,” Farmer said. “Bess and I were caterers for Pretty Presentations Catering,” Farmer said. Farmer worked or the Newton catering company for 12 years and Kelly for 10 years. “I had a side gig of casseroles and soups, and Bess’s side gig was cakes. We didn’t have a kitchen, and that’s where it started.”

Once the pair purchased the building the need to make changes and money simultaneously forced them into renovating the kitchen first.

All three admit that there were hiccups in the business at first with customers being confused about the pick-up location, but with some well-placed signs and Facebook announcement, the Farm Table has a steady flow of traffic in and out the back door as customers who ordered on Facebook pick up their orders on Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“If not for getting a legit kitchen, Facebook and text messages, we wouldn't have a business,” Farmer said. It’s not like people can come in here and just shop yet.”

Eventually Farmer said the plan is to open the front of the business for events and a shop. Currently one side of the front is being renovated for special events like showers and small dinner parties. The final phase will be putting in a store front where customers can buy casseroles and other food items from freezers without having to pre-order.

“We have paid for everything as we go” Farmer said. “We don’t owe a penny on anything, but if we had had money or taken out a loan, we wouldn’t be doing it this way because we wouldn’t have had to make money on the first day.”

And, while they wait to make the money for more renovations, the three work as a well-oiled machine. On Friday, Smith posts the menu which usually includes a meat, vegetable, some dips or chicken salad made from Farmer’s recipes while desserts like cookies or loaves are determined by Kelly. Customers order through Sunday afternoon and immediately following the cutoff Farmer places the food order. Kelly and Farmer pick up the food on Monday while Tuesday through Thursday are prepare, cook and package days. Then the process starts all over again.

Based on the schedule it would look like the three work seven days a week, however, Farmer sees it differently. All three acknowledge that the business works best because they all have very different talents. They also credit part-time employee Jaimie Harrison with being able to do everything from customer service to preparation and packaging.

As for the future none of the three can predict where it’s going, but Farmer probably sums it up best.“We’ve never invested money in t-shirts or a logo,” she said. “We just cook. The rest we figure out as we go.”