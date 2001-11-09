Mississippi has claimed two of the greatest musicians in different genres of music—B.B. King in blues and Elvis Presley in rock ‘n’ roll. Mississippi also claims a third great in a third genre of music. Mississippi claims Jimmie Rodgers as its own. Known as The Father of Country Music, Rodgers hails from Meridian, which is only a short drive from Union. He also created a distinctive yodeling style within early country music. Since many people across Mississippi (and most people in Union) prefer country music, Union residents should know about the life of one of country’s most influential musicians, and everyone should be proud that such an influential figure comes from Mississippi.

Matt Hennington

Born on Sept. 8, 1897, Rodgers called Mississippi his home. While there was some debate about whether his birthplace was actually in Meridian or Geiger, Ala., historians have concluded that Rodgers was actually born in the community of Pine Springs. Nevertheless, Meridian claims him as this was only just north of Meridian. When he was around age 7, Rodgers’ mother died, and he lived with various relatives in this part of Mississippi and in Alabama for the next few years. After this period of time, Rodgers returned to Meridian to live with his father and stepmother. Meridian became his home and can still legitimately claim him. His father worked on the Mobile and Ohio Railroad, and a young Rodgers began working here as a water boy. While working at the railroad, Rodgers learned how to play guitar from the workers; he was influenced here by the chants of the African-American workers as well, which would later influence his music. These things reinforced Rodgers’ natural disposition for entertaining. Before working on the railroad, he had organized and begun traveling shows at the young age of 13.

Although he had the beginnings of a successful career on the railroad, Rodgers had to quit this job in 1924 because of a diagnosis of tuberculosis. He started a traveling show for a little while and worked at the railroad again for a small time after that until he decided to move himself and his family back to Meridian in 1927. Later that year while on a trip to North Carolina, Rodgers performed on radio for the first time. He formed a band soon after in order to audition for the early versions of the Bristol sessions. Although the band broke up before the recording sessions, Rodgers recorded his first two songs here. After this, Rodgers went to New York City to make more recordings. He recorded “Blue Yodel” during this time, which showcased his distinctive yodeling style. This recording made him a sensation in country music after just two short years. Because of his fame, he did movies and tours over the next few years; he even collaborated with other artists as well. Despite his success, Rodgers could not ignore the progression of his tuberculosis. By 1932, the disease had caused him to stop touring. He still persisted in making new music, however. He recorded his last songs in 1933, and he needed assistance during these last recording sessions because of his weakness. He then died in late May of 1933, and although his life was short, he had a tremendous impact on country music. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame at its inception in 1961. He was also inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1970 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986; his influence on rock ‘n’ roll show just how influential Rodgers was. He received many other awards as well, and Meridian now has the annual Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival to honor him.

Many people like to claim that Mississippi does not have much to be proud of; however, three music genres have their most influential artists to hail from Mississippi. Most people like country music. Mississippi claims the Father of Country Music as one of its own, and in fact, he was so influential in music as a whole that Rodgers influenced other genres of music.

This is most definitely something to be proud of, and whenever the Rodgers festival happens again, everyone should consider attending in order to reflect on and celebrate one of Mississippi’s most influential musicians.