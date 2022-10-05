The Scarecrows are out, the park is ready, fall has arrived, and so has Sebastopolooza in Sebastopol. The popular annual festival returns after two years of COVID-19 shutdown and a weather washout in 2019.

Organizers and the general public alike are excited to see the food, fun, music, vendors, and fellowship once again liven up Bishop Park where the weather is predicted to be perfect this year.

The Scarecrow Committee has announced the return of the ever popular Sebastopolooza Got Talent competition for 2022 and the 5K Run/Walk, as well as arts and crafts vendors, food booths, a Kids Zone, and a cornhole tournament.

The talent competition will begin at 1:00 p.m. Oct. 8 on the main stage. The categories are 13 and under and 14 and above. Previous first place winners that have won two consecutive years in a row in either category must skip a year before being eligible to compete. No two contestants competing in the same category can perform the same song. Song selections were approved by the committee on a first come, first serve basis. Winners will receive a cash prize.

Race day registration for the run/walk is from 6:30-7:30 Saturday and pre-registered packets will be available for pick up at Town Hall from 3:00-6:00 p.m. Friday.

There are multiple age groups in both the run and walk from age 0-12 to 70 and above. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top finishers. Children under 12 can also participate in a half mile fun run and all participants will receive a prize.

Race day registration fees are $25 for the 5K run or walk and $15 for the fun run.

The entry fee for the double elimination Cornhole tournament is $40 per team and registration is from 8:00 until 9:30 Saturday morning with bags flying at 10:00. First place prize is $200, second place is $100, and third place is $50.

The Sebastopol Fire Department is also currently holding a fundraising raffle for Yeti 45 Tundra Hard Cooler that will be given away during festival. Fire Department raffle tickets are $5 each, 5 for $20, or a book of 100 for $100. Contact any member of the fire department to purchase tickets or log onto their FaceBook page to purchase via private messenger.

Grab a lawn chair and head to Bishop Park Saturday for what should be a fabulous fall day of food and fun welcoming Sebastopolooza back to Sebastopol.