JACKSON – Mississippi firefighters now have access to grant money to pay for their training. This will improve fire services statewide. It should also give these professional firefighters better chances for promotions and raises.

State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney, with members of the Central Mississippi Planning and Development District (CMPDD) and staff from the State Fire Academy (SFA), announced a partnership to pay for six firefighter and Emergency Medical Training (EMT) courses during a press conference on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

The partnership with CMPDD will provide Mississippi Workforce Grant Funding to pay for the entry level training into the state fire service. The six courses that are covered cost approximately $5,000 per person to complete. Grant funds will help firefighters get the training they need. This is especially important as many fire departments are too underfunded to cover these costs and firefighters end up paying out-of-pocket.

Firefighters are often the first people on the scene of accidents and medical emergencies. The need for increased EMT training for firefighters is growing in Mississippi and especially in rural areas of the state.

Applicants to the courses must register through the statewide WIN Job Center to apply for funds. Funding is available for approximately 980 students each year with a total of $600,000 available per year. Members of the Community College Board and Department of Employment Securities also helped make this opportunity possible.