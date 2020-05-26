Home / Ads

A Salute to Hometown Heroes

bmaze
  • 313 reads

Saluting the first responders from:
• Newton Fire
• Newton Police
• Union Fire
• Union Police
• Union Dispatch
• Newton County EMA/911
• NC Sheriff’s Department
• Newton County SRT
• Decatur Police
• Decatur Fire
• Hickory Police
• Hickory Fire
• ECCC Police
• Beulah Hubbard Fire
• Chunky Fire
• Conehatta Fire
• Duffee Fire
• Gibbstown Fire
• Greenfield Fire
• Sebastopol Fire
• Sebastopol Police
• Lake Police

This special section will be published and inserted into each of our newspapers June 24. It will also be available for online readers at www.newtoncountyappeal.com. Copies will also be provided to local agencies and advertisers.

Contact Jason Tune at 601-683-7810 or jtune@newtoncountyappeal.com or Brent Maze at 601-912-2367 or bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com for more information.

