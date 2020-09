After Choctaw Central had to cancel on Monday, Lake football coach Tate Hanna was glad to find a football game on Wednesday with Pelahatchie. On Friday night, he was just glad to come away with a win. The Hornets stopped a two-point conversion with 14 seconds left in the game and held on to take a 28-27 win over the Chieftains on Friday night. The Hornets are now 2-1 on the season and...