A week after struggling on offense in a 15-7 loss to Morton, the Lake Hornets got the offense going this week as they head into division football play. The Hornets used a balanced offensive attack and held on to take a 47-41 win over Pisgah on Friday night. Lake improves to 3-2 on the season and will open Division 6-2A play as they travel to Philadelphia to take on the 0-5 Tornadoes. ...