It wasn’t a fun-filled homecoming for Newton County Academy this past week. The Generals remained winless as they fell 19-6 to Amite School on Friday night. First-year coach Arnie Oakes felt like the Generals let one slip away. “I felt like it was a game we should have won,” Oakes said. “We just don’t have any depth and teams are just able to wear us down. And, our lack of experience ...