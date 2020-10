As local teams begin division football play this week, Newton and Union will square off in a contest with playoff implications. Union is 3-1 on the season and they are coming off a big 45-21 win over 2A North contender East Webster. Union also has wins over Eupora (48-0) and McAdams (51-8). Their lone loss is to unbeaten Newton County (28-7) two weeks ago. “I know they have a new coac...