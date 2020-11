After a big win against Stringer last week, Sebastopol coach Nicky Mooney knew it was going to be hard to get his team geared up for Friday night’s game with rival Leake County. But the Bobcats took care of business and took a 42-20 win over the homestanding Gators on Friday night. Sebastopol improves to 8-2 on the season and will travel to Sacred Heart to round out the regular seaso...