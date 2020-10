With playoff position on the line, Sebastopol football coach Nicky Mooney expected a tough game with Stringer. Mooney was right. The Bobcats used a stingy defense and held on to take an 8-2 win over the Red Devils on Friday night in a key 4-1A contest. With the win, the Bobcats improve to 7-2 on the season and 4-2 in division play. The Bobcats will travel to Leake County on Friday nig...