East Central Community College alumnus Kevin Bounds of Brandon has donated golf simulation equipment to his alma mater to be used in a proposed indoor practice facility for the men’s golf team.

A native of Newton, Bounds played golf for ECCC during the 1989-90 season. Among the golf simulation equipment donated was a launch monitor, 55-inch TV, iPad, and camera.

He made the donation in memory of his father, the late Rodney Bounds of Newton, who was a graduate of East Central and a former member of the college’s Board of Trustees.

ECCC Head Men’s Golf Coach Chris Clark said the equipment will be used in a proposed indoor practice facility for the Warrior golfers, which will be located in an existing building on the Decatur campus. A fundraising campaign is underway to fully furnish the location, which will be used as a practice option for the team during inclement weather. The inside will include a state-of-the-art golf simulator, putting green, locker room, strength and conditioning equipment, and restrooms.

Donations can be made to the ECCC men’s golf program and the proposed indoor practice facility at www.eccc.edu/foundation.