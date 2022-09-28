The roar of the crowd, the beat of the drums, the tiniest hint of cool air, and the gorgeous purple skyline falling just before the National Anthem plays... It's a simple September Friday night in the south, and that means one thing — high school football!

Is there anything more community minded, dare I say more American, than cheering for the home team under the perfect glow of those Friday night lights? It's a place where pride is paraded through school colors, pom poms, body paint, and boom sticks! It's a place where loyalty and local legends are born, live, and never die. It's a place where rivals can also be friends and family. It's a place where we can find commonality and lose our worries one 1st down at a time.

I write this on the heels of a weekend in which two very local rivals battled it out on the gridiron. While I'm sure there was a bit of smack talk shared before and after the game, what flooded my social media following this showdown was a totally different picture. I saw so much love, respect, and selflessness, I felt compelled to share this topic as I fill in for Mrs. Russell this week.

One of the first things I noticed was a stadium packed with people — people who were there for someone other than themselves. Whether it was a family member who came to cheer on their favorite player, band member, cheerleader, choir member, or dancer, or a teacher who came for the student she was afraid would have no one in particular cheering for him, they were all there to be an encouragement, a light, for someone else. The message that echoed throughout those stands — everyone needs someone to root for him, and in this community, on this night, we’ve got you covered.

As I continued to scroll through social media on that quiet Saturday following the big game, I also noticed countless photos of people sharing their love for one another while sporting school colors that were starkly different. There were overwhelming displays of family and friends with arms wrapped around each other even when their team mascots should have no doubt separated them, yet there was no disconnect to be found in their hearts. Some players paused for photos with guys they had just gone into battle against—a few of them even managed to smile—showing clearly that football loyalties may be for Friday, but family and friendship connections remain forever.

Although each of these examples are perfect illustrations of what beauty lies beneath the excitement of Friday night lights, it was a picture of selflessness which occurred before the game that tugged at my heart strings the most. It was a ritual that always precedes the thrill of the fight in every school house across the south on Fridays, but this one was just a bit unusual. This pep rally was not performed on school grounds nor for the benefit of the team but instead for the benefit of those who have likely not had the opportunity to enjoy the excitement of cheering on the home team for quite some time. Tears flowed down my cheeks as I witnessed video after video of a local team, cheer squad, and band giving up their time to share their talents and their tenderness with the hearts of individuals no longer as mobile as they were in their own glory days. I can only imagine what that small (albeit huge in preparation) act of kindness meant to each of the residents of that nursing center. Watching those young men and women stop to share smiles, handshakes, and hugs with those gentle souls was the epitome of true strength and character. It gave me the great hope and assurance that this generation is still destined to extend great love and great leadership.

Finally, as I sat and pondered the magnitude of this one simple game enjoyed by so many, I was drawn to the one aspect of every sport that I have always respected the most — the unsung hero. Every team has them. People don’t chant their names or wear their numbers. Those accolades are reserved for the big playmakers — the ones who get their names in the paper, maybe even in lights one day — but not usually for the guy towing the line play after play knowing that only a few in the crowd will even notice. Could there be a better example of sincere dedication than the guy who will never see his own name written in the headlines on Saturday morning? In my extremely amateur opinion, these are the guys who display the truest, most selfless sacrifice for the team, coaches, and fans they adore and will continue to fight for Friday night after Friday night. We is most definitely greater than me in the hearts of these gridiron soldiers.

While touchdowns and tackles, chants and cheers, and yes, the inevitable winner and loser will be found once again somewhere this weekend, don’t forget to look up and notice that soft glow molding into our southern fall skyline and know beyond a shadow of a doubt there is so much more than football happening underneath those Friday Night Lights.