Gov. Tate Reeves has partially lifted the statewide mask mandate as a part of Safe Recovery order announced Wednesday afternoon.

Under the new executive order, masks are still recommended for all Mississippians, but they will be required for schools and close contact businesses like salons and barbershops. Masks are also required “when outdoors on a school campus whenever it is not possible to maintain a minimum of six feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household.”

The order also increased attendance at outdoor K-12 extracurricular events such as football games to 50 percent of seating capacity, limiting group gatherings when you are unable to social distance to no more than 20 indoors and 100 outdoors, and The order is in effect until Wednesday, November 11 at 5 p.m.

Indoor arenas are limited to 25 percent capacity. Concession stands are encouraged to have grab-and-go food and beverages.

When attending on-campus school activities, face coverings shall be worn by all attendees 6 years of age or older to enter and exit the venue, at all times when attendees are “in transit” within the venue, in restrooms and concession sales areas, and when it is not possible to maintain a minimum of six feet of separation from persons not in the same household. All employees, staff, workers and volunteers are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering, covering the nose and mouth, while on duty.

Businesses are also required to operate at 75 percent capacity for customers and visitors provided that six-foot social distancing can be maintained. Restaurants and bars are also required to “update their floor plans to ensure at least six feet of separation between each party/group whether dining indoor or outdoor.” The 10-person maximum was continued for restaurant groups/parties.

Self-service buffets and food stations are prohibited, but cafeteria-style (worker-served) buffets and food stations with self-service drink stations are permitted.

"I have always tried to stress the important balance of this time: we cannot allow our system to collapse, and we should not use the heavy-hand of government more than it is justified," Reeves said. "We have to tailor our actions to the current threat, and make sure that they do not go beyond what is reasonable."