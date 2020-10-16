The Sassy Sisters Boutique is back in Decatur.

The boutique, owned by Stephanie Hurst and Alicia Moore, held its official grand opening and ribbon cutting, sponsored by the Decatur Chamber of Commerce, on Friday.

The shop is located at 132 W. Broad St. in downtown Decatur. They are just a few buildings down from their original shop that closed two years ago.

Moore said they have continued to have a boutique over the last two years but inside of the Hickory Pick’N Flea Market along with other places around the area.

“We felt like it was time to come back and open up a storefront again,” Moore said. “We’re going to continue to have our booth at other places, but we will also have our boutique here in Decatur.”

The Sassy Sisters Boutique isn’t just one business, but four inside of their one store.

“We have four different boutiques inside of one place,” Moore said.

The other business represented are the Red Maple Boutique owned by Mandy Goforth; Sue Marie’s owned by Lauren Ezelle and Lindsey Ezelle Ragland; and Bella Jase owned by Sally Ann Roberson.

Moore said they are also teaming up for a Ghouls (Girls) Night Out with Brae Brae’s from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday. She said they will have door prizes, discounts and hors d’oeuvres for guests.

The shop is normally open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 601-480-4404 or call 601-527-6830.