To assist with local school districts’ pandemic response, Rush Health Systems is donating 40,000 adult and children’s reusable cloth face masks to area schools’ students and teachers. The masks will be delivered to over 15 school districts including schools in Meridian, Lauderdale County, Kemper County, Scott County, Clarke County, Newton County and West Alabama; as well as two local colleges.

Rush Health Systems President and CEO Larkin Kennedy said, “We feel a deep sense of gratitude to the educational professionals who have remained committed to educating our leaders of tomorrow under what are some very difficult circumstances. The health and safety of the communities we serve is a top priority for us, and we wanted to provide our community with an important layer of protection as schools reopen.”

Following CDC and health guidance, the governor’s school reopening plan requires that all students and staff wear masks while inside a school building or classroom, when riding school buses and when in common areas where a minimum of six feet of separation cannot be guaranteed.

Cheri Barry, Executive Director of The Foundation for Rush, led the effort to supply every school age child in the surrounding area with a face mask. “As parents and teachers return to the classroom this fall, we wanted to provide some support for our local schools,” said Barry. “Face masks are an important way to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. As the region’s leading healthcare provider, we are honored to be able to make an impact in our local school systems.”