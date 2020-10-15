The Newton Municipal School District maintenance and custodial staff were appreciated on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 during National Custodians Day. Help us continue to thank them for all they do to help our students and staff be successful! (Pictured left to right - Edna Moore, Buffie Martin, Diane Robinson, Charlie Vickers, Theddiaus Robinson, Stevie Russell, Michael Wash and Willie McLaurin. (Not pictured - Bruce Logan)) | NMSD Photo

Congratulations to Madisyn Tingle for being selected to the State Superintendent Student Advisory Council. She is shown with Principal Shernise Wilson. | NMSD Photo