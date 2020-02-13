ECCC Sports schedule changes due to weather

ECCC Sports schedule changes due to weatherBy ECCC SPORTS INFORMATION,
Thu, 02/13/2020 - 2:56pm
Due to the weather, there are some changes in this week’s home ECCC sports schedules.
Thursday, February 13
• Softball Cancelled
• Basketball vs. Meridian, 5:30/7:30 p.m., Brackeen-Wood Gym on campus.
Friday, February 14
• Baseball Cancelled
• Men’s/Women’s Tennis vs. Southwest, 1 p.m., Tennis Complex on campus.
Saturday, February 15
• Women’s Tennis vs Snead State, 1 p.m., Tennis Complex on campus.
• Softball vs. Coastal Alabama-North, 2/4 p.m., Softball Park on campus.
Sunday, February 16
• Baseball vs. Shelton State, 1 p.m., Clark-Gay Baseball Complex on campus.
• Shelton State vs. Itawamba Baseball, 4 p.m., Clark-Gay Baseball Complex on campus.
• Baseball vs. Itawamba, 7 p.m., Clark-Gay Baseball Complex on campus.