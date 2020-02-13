ECCC Sports schedule changes due to weather

Due to the weather, there are some changes in this week’s home ECCC sports schedules.

Thursday, February 13

• Softball Cancelled

• Basketball vs. Meridian, 5:30/7:30 p.m., Brackeen-Wood Gym on campus.

Friday, February 14

• Baseball Cancelled

• Men’s/Women’s Tennis vs. Southwest, 1 p.m., Tennis Complex on campus.

Saturday, February 15

• Women’s Tennis vs Snead State, 1 p.m., Tennis Complex on campus.

• Softball vs. Coastal Alabama-North, 2/4 p.m., Softball Park on campus.

Sunday, February 16

• Baseball vs. Shelton State, 1 p.m., Clark-Gay Baseball Complex on campus.

• Shelton State vs. Itawamba Baseball, 4 p.m., Clark-Gay Baseball Complex on campus.

• Baseball vs. Itawamba, 7 p.m., Clark-Gay Baseball Complex on campus.