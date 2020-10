The Newton County Academy girls basketball team got off to a good start this week with a pair of wins to open the season. The Lady Generals beat Sharkey Issaquena 60-51 in their opening game and then followed up with a 49-36 win over Canton on Wednesday. NCA will open the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at Laurel Christian and then host them on Thursday, Nov. 5. NCA Girls 60, Sharke...