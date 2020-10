County gets convincing road win to stay unbeaten Newton County had never beaten Quitman in football in 13 attempts. But the 2020 Cougars made sure that streak came to an end as they took a 45-0 shutout win over the homestanding Panthers on Thursday night. Newton County stays unbeaten on the season and improves to 6-0 on the season and 2-0 in Division 5-4A play. The Cougars will now ho...